Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Nurmagomedov and McGregor Battle in Biggest Fight in UFC History

August 14, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
FEATURED BOUTS:
(#2) DERRICK LEWIS vs. (#5) ALEXANDER VOLKOV
(#2) SERGIO PETTIS vs. (#5) JUSSIER FORMIGA
(#7) OVINCE SAINT PREUX vs. (#12) DOMINICK REYES

TICKETS FOR UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR AT T-MOBILE ARENA GO ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 17
Las Vegas – UFC® lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against former two-division champ and No.1 contender Conor McGregor in the most anticipated fight in the promotion’s history. The co-main event will see a battle between heavyweight KO artists, as No.2-ranked contender Derrick Lewis will lock horns with No.5-ranked Alexander Volkov. UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR takes place Saturday, Oct. 6 from T-Mobile Arena and will air live on Pay-Per-View.

Known for his crushing pressure and ground game, the undefeated Nurmagomedov (26-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) has proven to be unstoppable inside the Octagon®. Over the course of his spectacular run, he’s earned dominant wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, Rafael Dos Anjos, Abel Trujillo and Thiago Tavares. Nurmagomedov’s last outing saw him best Al Iaquinta to capture the lightweight championship. He now looks to earn his first successful title defense in a grudge match for the ages.

McGregor (21-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) looks to reclaim his belt against his most heated rival yet. The bout marks his return from competing against Floyd Mayweather in the biggest global boxing match ever seen on Pay-Per-View. In the Octagon, he’s delivered incredible victories against Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. He became a two-division champion by knocking out Eddie Alvarez in 2016, and he now aims to take his top spot back against his toughest test to date.

Heavy-handed Lewis (20-5 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Tex.) looks to stake his claim for a title shot with another vicious finish. During his UFC stint, “The Black Beast” has earned impressive finishes against Marcin Tybura, Travis Browne and Gabriel Gonzaga. His last outing saw him earn a decision win over recent title challenger Francis Ngannou. He is now primed to put away another surging contender.

A champion outside the UFC, Volkov (29-6, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) is currently riding an impressive six-fight win streak. Following victories against Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson and Timothy Johnson, the Russian standout netted a spectacular KO win over former champ Fabricio Werdum in March. Volkov is now ready to deliver a show-stealing performance to earn a UFC title shot.

Additional bouts on the card include:
•    In a pivotal clash of flyweight contenders, No.2-ranked Sergio Pettis (17-3, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) takes on No.5-ranked Jussier Formiga (21-5, fighting out of Natal, Brazil)
•    No.7-ranked light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) looks to stop undefeated No.12 Dominick Reyes (9-0, fighting out of Victorville, Calif.)
•    No.7-ranked strawweight contender Michelle Waterson (15-6, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) squares off with No.8 Felice Herrig (14-7, fighting out of Crystal Lake, Ill.)
•    Rising bantamweight Sean O’Malley (10-0, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) will look to keep his perfect record intact against streaking Jose Quinonez (8-2, fighting out of San Diego, Calif. by way of Tlaltenango, Mexico)
•    No.11-ranked bantamweight contender Lina Lansberg (8-3, fighting out of Malmo, Sweden) meets Yana Kunitskaya (10-4 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M. by way of Murmansk, Russia)
•    Gritty welterweight Ryan LaFlare (13-2, fighting out of Farmingdale, N.Y.) aims to continue building momentum against tough prospect Tony Martin (12-4, fighting out of Boston, Mass.)

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR will air live on Pay-Per-View at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 6, with the prelims kicking off the evening on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on UFC FIGHT PASS® at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR go on sale Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205 (does not include fees). Tickets are available for purchase online at www.axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, Aug. 16 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
This KO of the Week is brought to you by Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith from his bout against Rashad Evans at UFC 225. Watch Smith go for another KO on October 27 when he takes on Volkan Oezdemir at Fight Night Moncton.
This KO of the Week is brought to you by Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith from his bout against Rashad Evans at UFC 225. Watch Smith go for another KO on October 27 when he takes on Volkan Oezdemir at Fight Night Moncton.
Aug 13, 2018
With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.
Aug 13, 2018
Hosts Megan Olivi and Forrest Griffin recap UFC 227’s big winners including TJ Dillashaw; Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano; preview UFC Fight Night in Lincoln; and run down the sport’s best rivalries.
Hosts Megan Olivi and Forrest Griffin recap UFC 227’s big winners including TJ Dillashaw; Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano; preview UFC Fight Night in Lincoln; and run down the sport’s best rivalries.
Aug 13, 2018
Dana White recaps Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Dana White recaps Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 8, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018