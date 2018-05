Nunes motivated to prove people wrong

Professionally speaking,



This weekend, the reigning, defending and undisputed women's bantamweight champion gets to cross her next biggest dream off her wish list as she returns to her home country to defend her title against Raquel Pennington in the main event of UFC 224.



“My first dream was to become champion and my second one was to bring the belt home to my country and defend it in front of my family and friends,” said Nunes, who has successfully defended her title on two occasions since toppling Tate nearly two years ago. “I’m very happy the UFC is giving me this opportunity. It definitely means a lot.”



The champion enters Saturday's showdown with Pennington on a six-fight winning streak and is coming off arguably the most critical performance of her career – a split decision victory over Valentina Shevchenko last September in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



The two had met 18 months earlier in Las Vegas, with Nunes racing out to an early lead before Shevchenko rallied in the third. “The Lioness” took home the victory, but many that watched the fight believed the momentum was moving in Shevchenko’s favor and if it had been a five-round affair, the outcome may have been different.



UFC 215 would be the opportunity to test that hypothesis and while the two once again engaged in a close, heated contest, Nunes emerged victorious once again, proving some things to herself in the process while continuing to prove her critics wrong.



“I proved in that fight that I could go five rounds because a lot of people talk about that,” she said. “I proved everybody wrong, like always. I always prove people wrong. This makes me motivated to keep moving forward. I love that. This is a challenge for me; keep pushing myself and my limits every day. I love those challenges. That’s why I’m here.”



Whether it has been people revising history to minimize the significance and sheer brilliance of her first-round finishes of Tate and



“People can say whatever they want,” she said of her critics. “If you’re good, if you’re bad, people still talk s*** about you. This is the world. This is social media. But at the end of the day, the money is going into my account and I am the champion. I have my life set up for the rest of my life to live happily with my family and my girlfriend.



“I really don’t care about that. I only care about stepping into the cage and defending my belt, (continuing to make) money and keep getting better for myself.



