Nunes-Shevchenko Off; Romero-Whittaker new UFC 213 main event

July 08, 2017
"Due to illness, UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been removed from her UFC 213 title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 213, which is now headlined by the interim UFC middleweight championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card is the bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade.

With the removal of Nunes vs. Shevchenko, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale."

Jul 8, 2017
Jul 7, 2017
Jul 7, 2017
Jul 7, 2017
Jun 3, 2017
Jun 10, 2017
