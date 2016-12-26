Home
Nover gets Brooklyn home game on Feb. 11

By Thomas Gerbasi December 27, 2016
It will be a double dose of good fortune for featherweight Phillipe Nover on Feb. 11, as the former Ultimate Fighter finalist not only makes his New York debut at UFC 208 against Rick Glenn, but "The Filipino Assassin" will get to do it in his hometown of Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

For the 32-year-old Nover, this is a long overdue opportunity to fight at home, and after winning four of his last six bouts, he is determined to get 2017 off to a rousing start when he faces Glenn, a seasoned veteran who took a short-notice assignment against Evan Dunham in September and turned it into a Fight of the Night battle before losing a hard-fought decision. On Feb. 11, "The Gladiator" gets a second shot at earning his first UFC win.

In a previously announced bout, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the first UFC women’s featherweight title.

Tickets for UFC 208 are on sale now and may be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

