Northcutt-Makdessi scrapped from UFC 214 card

Due to injuries suffered by both fighters, the lightweight bout between Sage Northcutt and John Makdessi has been pulled from the UFC 214 event on July 29.
The bout will not be replaced and the card will proceed with 12 bouts.
In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center in Anaheim, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown against Demian Maia, and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.
