Norifumi “Kid” Yamamoto 1977-2018

Fighting courageously until the end, one of Japan’s greatest and most exciting mixed martial artists, Norifumi “Kid” Yamamoto, passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.He was 41.A decorated wrestler, Yamamoto may have earned a Bachelor’s degree in Law, but there was always the feeling that fighting would be the path for the Kanagawa native.“I’ve always been a fighter,” he said in 2011. “I thought about becoming a lawyer, but didn’t have to think too much.”It was a video tape given to him by his sister that pushed him over the edge, though.“My sister gave me a mixed martial arts video when I was 24, and when I saw fights of my weight class, I thought ‘I’m much stronger than these guys,’” he said. “At that moment, I decided to quit wrestling and my mixed martial arts career began.”Despite the late start, Yamamoto was a quick study in MMA, racing out to a 3-0, 1 NC start before a 2002 loss to Stephen Palling. But wins and losses were never the factors that took Yamamoto from prospect to star in Japan. It was the feeling he gave fans when he was in the ring, and the fighting spirit he had which meant every punch, knee, or kick was designed to get his opponent out of there.