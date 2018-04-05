Home
No weight cut woes for Joanna on UFC 223 Embedded

UFC Staff Report April 05, 2018
Days before the fight a visibly rejuvenated Joanna Jedrzejczyk spoke of waking up at a "super light weight" and smiled at the notion that for her rematch Saturday against strawweight champ Rose Namajunas, she won't spend the week struggling with a weight cut.

"I'm super happy," she says on episode three of UFC 223 Embedded. "Everything is on point."

It was a different story just five months ago when the two met at Madison Square Garden for UFC 217, where it was later revealed she had suffered through a bad weight cut the week of the fight. "I know how the weight cut impacted my performance that night and it’s a shame that a lot of fighters are saying it’s my excuse," she told UFC.com's Tom Gerbasi. "I don’t wish for any one of them to have a weight cut like [that one]."

The Embedded clips do reveal a markedly different mindset than the fighter we saw in 2017, and Jedrzejczyk recognizes it in herself.

"I see how I'm changing every day as we get closer to the fight. I will take this belt back to Poland. I'm more than ready."

