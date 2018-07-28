Nine bouts added to September Sao Paulo event

The UFC’s return to Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 22 promises to be an action-packed one, with nine bouts announced on Saturday for the card at Ginasio do Ibirapuera.



In light heavyweight action, it’s the return of perennial contender Rogerio Nogueira, as he makes his first start since November 2016 against hard-hitting Sam Alvey.



Closing in on a shot at the women’s bantamweight crown, No. 2-ranked Ketlen Vieira will compete at home in Brazil for the first time as a UFC fighter, as she puts her unbeaten record on the line against former Invicta FC champion Tonya Evinger.



Winner of two in a row, No. 8-ranked welterweight contender Neil Magny makes his fourth appearance in Brazil when he faces No. 14-ranked Alex Oliveira, who is fresh from a Performance of the Night submission of Carlos Condit.



Also in the welterweight division, Ben “Killa B” Saunders battles Sao Paulo’s own Sergio Moraes, while a Fight of the Night candidate is expected when Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos faces Belal Muhammad.



Veterans Thales Leites and Hector Lombard face off in a middleweight matchup, while Francisco Trinaldo and Evan Dunham meet at 155 pounds.



In a strawweight bout, it’s Livia Souza vs Alex Chambers, and at 205 pounds, Luis Henrique takes on Mark Godbeer.



Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.