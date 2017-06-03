Ngannou says it's his time; ready for Dos Santos

Francis Ngannou got his wish on Wednesday when the UFC announced Ngannou will fight UFC legend Junior Dos Santos at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Canada.

The rising heavyweight has been asking for a big name fight and Dos Santos provides just that.

"Junior is a great fighter," Ngannou said. "To face Junior is just one more step for my growing. I'm ready right now. Junior's time is over and now it's mine."

Ngannou has finished his opponent in all five of his UFC victories (one submission) and believes the fight against Dos Santos will take place more on the feet than on the ground.

"My power is too much but you know he has a lot of experience," Ngannou said. "He's a good striker and I think this fight will go more stirkining and I'm the best for that."