Ngannou's infamous power on display ahead of UFC 226

It hasn't taken long for Francis Ngannou to bounce back since his title fight defeat to Stipe Miocic in January. The heavyweight contender who had yet to lose in the UFC and earned finishes in all six of his wins lost in a five-round battle. But his return to the Octagon is nearing.

Ngannou is set for an explosive bout with fellow heavyweight knockout artist, Derrick Lewis, at UFC 226 on July 7.

"The Predator" appeared on trainer John Wood's instagram page on Wednesday looking powerful as ever.