Ngannou's infamous power on display ahead of UFC 226

UFC Staff Report June 06, 2018
It hasn't taken long for Francis Ngannou to bounce back since his title fight defeat to Stipe Miocic in January. The heavyweight contender who had yet to lose in the UFC and earned finishes in all six of his wins lost in a five-round battle. But his return to the Octagon is nearing.
Ngannou is set for an explosive bout with fellow heavyweight knockout artist, Derrick Lewis, at UFC 226 on July 7.
"The Predator" appeared on trainer John Wood's instagram page on Wednesday looking powerful as ever.
 
 

CM Punk makes his return to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 225 against Mike Jackson live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 6, 2018
Colby Covington will fight for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 against Rafael Dos Anjos live on Pay-Per-View Saturday.
Jun 6, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 3 stars Clay Guida, CM Punk, Robert Whittaker, Megan Anderson, Tai Tuivasa and more.
Jun 6, 2017
In 2017, Joseph Benavidez suffered a knee injury that required repair and extensive therapy. Follow his journey from the OR to the PT room at the UFC Performance Institute to see how he emerged better than ever. He faces Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 June 9th.
Jun 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018