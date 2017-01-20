Ngannou heading in right direction if he beats Arlovski

The 30-year-old also has youth on his side, but when it comes to experience, that’s a huge edge for Arlovski. So how does Ngannou negate or at least dull that edge?“Experience is very important to get us confident, and that, I think, is one of the biggest things,” he said. “Knowing that you have been through all that can happen in there is a big factor. But I am younger, I am stronger and I know I am more hungry than him. It is my time now.”As the great Muhammad Ali once said, “It’s not bragging if you can back it up,” and though Ngannou is being confidentin the most respectful way possible, he’s not about to back down when it comes to getting where he wants to go. Yet, at the same time, he admits that we haven’t seen the best of him. That’s scary if you have to meet Mr. Ngannou in an Octagon sometime soon.“I still think I have a lot to improve,” he said, emphasizing the “a lot” part. “I am still very, very far from a finished product.”A statement like that guarantees that everyone reading it will be in front of their television sets on Saturday night to see what Ngannou does next. That’s a pressure he doesn’t mind.“It’s okay,” he said. “I will do my best to get the win, and finishing a fight is the best way to guarantee that.”Dare we say that Ngannou isn’t just performing under pressure, but enjoying it at the same time?“I have to enjoy the moment, as this is the first time that I am getting a chance to enjoy the fruits of my labor,” he said. “I had a very hard road to get here and I have to enjoy and be grateful for everything that is going on and all that the future holds.”