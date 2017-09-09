Ngannou faces Overeem in UFC 218 clash

Two of the top big men in MMA will collide in Detroit on Dec. 2, as number one heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem will attempt to stop the rise of Francis Ngannou in a UFC 218 bout at Little Caesars Arena.
In what promises to be an explosive battle that could earn the winner a shot at the world title, Overeem-Ngannou pits the veteran Dutch striker against the No. 4-ranked native of Cameroon, who is coming off a 92-second TKO of Andrei Arlovski that earned him his second consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. Now “The Predator" hopes to take out another heavyweight superstar in Overeem this December.
