Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Ngannou, Blaydes meet again in Beijing

By Thomas Gerbasi August 27, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Two of the top heavyweights in mixed martial arts will thrill fans in the UFC's first visit to Beijing, China, as Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes meet in a highly-anticipated rematch that headlines UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena on November 25.
 
UFC Fight Night in Beijing airs live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Following a hard-fought battle in 2016 won by Ngannou, Blaydes has yet to taste defeat again, as he's gone unbeaten in six bouts highlighted by three knockouts and wins over Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. Now he will attempt to even the score with Ngannou, a former world title challenger whose path of destruction through the heavyweight division has seen him finish the likes of Overeem, Anthony Hamilton and Andrei Arlovski.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Dallas, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, Nicco Montano and her loved ones talk about her Fighting Spirit ahead of her women't flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228, Sept. 8 on Pay-Per-View.
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, Nicco Montano and her loved ones talk about her Fighting Spirit ahead of her women't flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228, Sept. 8 on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 22, 2018
The flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event of UFC 228 as Nicco Montano looks to defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko.
The flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event of UFC 228 as Nicco Montano looks to defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko.
Aug 27, 2018
Before welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his title against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228, take a look back to when he won the belt with a victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.
Before welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his title against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228, take a look back to when he won the belt with a victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.
Aug 27, 2018
Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on Wednesday, August 29 live on FS1. Heavyweights and women's featherweights take center stage this season with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches.
Season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter debuts on Wednesday, August 29 live on FS1. Heavyweights and women's featherweights take center stage this season with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum as coaches.
Aug 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018