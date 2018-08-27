Ngannou, Blaydes meet again in Beijing

Two of the top heavyweights in mixed martial arts will thrill fans in the UFC's first visit to Beijing, China, as Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes meet in a highly-anticipated rematch that headlines UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena on November 25.

UFC Fight Night in Beijing airs live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.



Following a hard-fought battle in 2016 won by Ngannou, Blaydes has yet to taste defeat again, as he's gone unbeaten in six bouts highlighted by three knockouts and wins over Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem. Now he will attempt to even the score with Ngannou, a former world title challenger whose path of destruction through the heavyweight division has seen him finish the likes of Overeem, Anthony Hamilton and Andrei Arlovski.