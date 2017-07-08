Home
Newcomer Kattar to face Fili at UFC 214

By Thomas Gerbasi July 17, 2017
With featherweight contender Dooho Choi sidelined by injury, Andre Fili will now welcome newcomer Calvin Kattar to the Octagon for a UFC 214 bout in Anaheim on July 29.

In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown against Demian Maia, and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.

A New Englander dubbed "The Boston Finisher," the 29-year-old Kattar (16-2) comes to the UFC with an eight-fight winning streak and nine overall victories before the final horn, making him a quality matchup for Team Alpha Male's Fili, who has won four bouts since his UFC debut in 2013.

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the impressive performances from Santiago Ponzinibbio and Cynthia Calvillo at Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 17, 2017
Preview Week 2's main event between Daniel Spohn and Angel De Anda.
Jul 17, 2017
Preview Week 2's flyweight bout between CJ Hamilton and Casey Kenney.
Jul 17, 2017
Watch Part 1 of the epic rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier as the two met for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 182.
Jul 17, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017