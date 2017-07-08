Newcomer Kattar to face Fili at UFC 214

With featherweight contender Dooho Choi sidelined by injury, Andre Fili will now welcome newcomer Calvin Kattar to the Octagon for a UFC 214 bout in Anaheim on July 29.
In the UFC 214 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from Honda Center, it’s the long-awaited rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones. Plus, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight crown against Demian Maia, and a new women’s featherweight champion will be crowned when Cris “Cyborg” battles Tonya Evinger.
A New Englander dubbed "The Boston Finisher," the 29-year-old Kattar (16-2) comes to the UFC with an eight-fight winning streak and nine overall victories before the final horn, making him a quality matchup for Team Alpha Male's Fili, who has won four bouts since his UFC debut in 2013.
