Nelson found his rhythm ahead of Glasgow

So although he’s aware he enters Saturday’s main event firmly entrenched in the Top 10 and a victory could set him up for a pairing against a top contender later in the year, the talented headliner is more interested in dissecting Ponzinibbio’s game and figuring out how to halt the American Top Team product’s four-fight winning streak this weekend.“He’s a guy that likes to stand and strike,” Nelson said, beginning his assessment of his opponent and the things he’ll need to do to earn a victory. “He’s got good volume, he keeps coming and he’s dangerous. He’s got good power as well.“(The keys are) being able to stay there, maneuver and move around him on the feet, catch him off guard, stun him; that kind of stuff. Being able to read your opponent – to see the strikes coming – and counter them is real important.”And as always, he’ll be entering the cage searching for the finish.“I play fights – I don’t put faces on my opponents, but I play scenarios and fights over and over in my head all day, every day and I always picture a finish,” said Nelson, who has earned a stoppage in all but one of his 16 career victories. “I always go in there and work to finish the fight – that’s the kind of fighter I am. I’m not a point-fighter.“I try to corner my opponent and get the job done and that’s what I’ll be looking to do in Glasgow.”