Nelson found his rhythm ahead of Glasgow

A hyped prospect with an unbeaten record and tremendous grappling pedigree when he first signed with the organization in July 2012, the Icelandic welterweight quickly backed up his advanced billing with four consecutive victories carrying him into the Top 15 and his first main event assignment.



Over the next fourteen months, Nelson would falter twice, suffering a split decision loss to Approaching the five-year anniversary of his arrival onto the UFC stage as he faces Santiago Ponzinibbio this Sunday in Glasgow, Gunnar Nelson has found his rhythm.A hyped prospect with an unbeaten record and tremendous grappling pedigree when he first signed with the organization in July 2012, the Icelandic welterweight quickly backed up his advanced billing with four consecutive victories carrying him into the Top 15 and his first main event assignment.Over the next fourteen months, Nelson would falter twice, suffering a split decision loss to Rick Story and getting controlled on the canvas by Demian Maia , with a first-round win over Brandon Thatch coming in between. There were questions about his motivation, whispers of him being over-hyped and under-performing, but in his last two appearances, Nelson has quieted those concerns and shown what he’s capable of when he’s fighting at his best.





“These last two camps have been really good,” said Nelson. “We’ve taken in a conditioning program that helps a lot and they’ve been better planned, better organized camps and I think we’ve got it down really well now. I’m very happy with this camp as well; I feel like this has been the best one yet.



“There are always personal issues, there’s always something, but it’s more just living and learning,” he said of the factors that have contributed to the solid camps that yielded second-round submission wins and Performance of the Night bonuses against



“You learn from your fights, you learn from your previous camps – you learn from it all- and then you just try to become more complete and adapt your camp to get rid of whatever flaws were present in the previous training sessions or make things that are good even better.”



It also doesn’t hurt to be preparing for combat at the new Mjolnir gym, an “everything under one roof” facility that includes a hairdresser and barber’s shop as well as a dining area and bar, which Nelson has no trouble admitting he saddles up to on occasion following a quality workout on the mats.



“Hell yeah – it’s nice to sit down at the bar after a hard session; it’s a good post-workout,” laughed the soon-to-be 29-year-old, who might come under scrutiny for such an admission if he didn’t have a spotless record when it comes to making weight.



“I’m on my weight,” Nelson offered as assurance. “I’m one of the few welterweights in welterweight, if that makes sense, so I’m able to eat what I want, although I do have a very healthy diet overall. I don’t have to suffer too much with the weight cut.”



Nelson has never been one to fixate on the rankings or spend too much time pondering his place in the division, preferring inside to focus on his craft, learning new techniques and working through the different puzzles and challenges he will face in the cage. “These last two camps have been really good,” said Nelson. “We’ve taken in a conditioning program that helps a lot and they’ve been better planned, better organized camps and I think we’ve got it down really well now. I’m very happy with this camp as well; I feel like this has been the best one yet.“There are always personal issues, there’s always something, but it’s more just living and learning,” he said of the factors that have contributed to the solid camps that yielded second-round submission wins and Performance of the Night bonuses against Albert Tumenov and Alan Jouban “You learn from your fights, you learn from your previous camps – you learn from it all- and then you just try to become more complete and adapt your camp to get rid of whatever flaws were present in the previous training sessions or make things that are good even better.”It also doesn’t hurt to be preparing for combat at the new Mjolnir gym, an “everything under one roof” facility that includes a hairdresser and barber’s shop as well as a dining area and bar, which Nelson has no trouble admitting he saddles up to on occasion following a quality workout on the mats.“Hell yeah – it’s nice to sit down at the bar after a hard session; it’s a good post-workout,” laughed the soon-to-be 29-year-old, who might come under scrutiny for such an admission if he didn’t have a spotless record when it comes to making weight.“I’m on my weight,” Nelson offered as assurance. “I’m one of the few welterweights in welterweight, if that makes sense, so I’m able to eat what I want, although I do have a very healthy diet overall. I don’t have to suffer too much with the weight cut.”Nelson has never been one to fixate on the rankings or spend too much time pondering his place in the division, preferring inside to focus on his craft, learning new techniques and working through the different puzzles and challenges he will face in the cage.