Nelson faces Jouban in London co-main

By Thomas Gerbasi February 14, 2017
Back in action for the first time since May of last year, Iceland's Gunnar Nelson will be in London on March 18, as he faces fellow welterweight prospect Alan Jouban in a UFC Fight Night bout at the O2 Arena.

In the main event, London's own Jimi Manuwa squares off against Corey Anderson in a five-round light heavyweight matchup. The card airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The fighting pride of Iceland, submission specialist Nelson has won three Performance of the Night bonuses for his ground fighting prowess, most recently finishing Albert Tumenov in May 2016. This March, he will be tested by a man with three Fight of the Night bonuses to his name in the form of Alan Jouban, who brings a three-fight winning streak with him into England.

Watch the highlights from the UFC 208 post-fight press conference, featuring the legendary Anderson Silva.
Feb 11, 2017
Analyst Robin Black sits down with Travis Browne to discuss his upcoming main event fight against Derrick Lewis at Fight Night Halifax. Know Your Enemy is presented by Halo Wars 2.
Feb 12, 2017
UFC 208 event inside Barclays Center on February 11, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Feb 11, 2017
Dana White recaps UFC 208 in Brooklyn, which featured a victorious Anderson Silva and Germaine de Randamie becoming the first ever UFC women's featherweight champion.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016