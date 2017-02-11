Nelson faces Jouban in London co-main

Back in action for the first time since May of last year, Iceland's Gunnar Nelson will be in London on March 18, as he faces fellow welterweight prospect Alan Jouban in a UFC Fight Night bout at the O2 Arena.
In the main event, London's own Jimi Manuwa squares off against Corey Anderson in a five-round light heavyweight matchup. The card airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS.
The fighting pride of Iceland, submission specialist Nelson has won three Performance of the Night bonuses for his ground fighting prowess, most recently finishing Albert Tumenov in May 2016. This March, he will be tested by a man with three Fight of the Night bonuses to his name in the form of Alan Jouban, who brings a three-fight winning streak with him into England.
