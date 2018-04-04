Rose and Joanna discuss what's changed ahead of UFC 223 rematch

Home
By Jon Gagnon April 04, 2018
BROOKLYN, NY - Joanna Jedrzejczyk held nothing back during the build up to her title fight against Rose Namajunas at UFC 217.

“I think you can’t be champion because you can’t deal with the media or the pressure,” Jedrzjeczyk told Namajunas last November.

“Thug Rose,” of course, upset Jedrzejczyk to become the new strawweight champ.

The two shared the stage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg during the UFC 223 Press Conference and things appear to be different this time around – at least for Jedrzejczyk. She didn’t offer up any trash talk, kept her answers abrupt and appeared laser-focused.

“I changed as a fighter and you’re going to see a second version of Joanna the Champion,” Jedrzejczyk said. “My game has changed.”
Jedrzejczyk said she was planning so far ahead before her first matchup with Namajunas but now the focus is just on getting her belt back.

“I was the champion for a reason,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Now I want to get back what belongs to me.”

While the former champ presented a new, more humble version of herself, the current champ is the same old Namajunas.

“All I need is to be myself,” Namajunas said before the crowd erupted with applause.

Namajunas infamously remained extremely calm and said next to nothing before their first fight. Some questioned her lack of emotions. But after the fight it was clear – the only thing she was concerned with was what went down inside the Octagon, not outside of it.

“I’ve got some new muscles and I have more knowledge, but my emotions are the same,” Namajunas said.

Those emotions led to her becoming the first fighter to ever defeat Jedrzejczyk. And nothing seems to have changed.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Michael Johnson during their lightweight bout at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. Don't miss Khabib take on Max Holloway for the lightweight title at UFC 223 on Saturday.
Apr 4, 2018
Check out the highlights of the official pre-fight press conference starring Dana White and the stars of Saturday's UFC 223 event, live from Brooklyn.
Apr 4, 2018
The stars of UFC 223 face off following the official pre-fight press conference before Saturday's showdown in Brooklyn.
Apr 4, 2018
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018