Muhammad to face Brown at UFC 208

Queens' Randy "Rudeboy" Brown has a new opponent for his homecoming bout in New York City on Feb. 11, as he will face Belal Muhammad in a UFC 208 bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Muhammad replaces George Sullivan in the welterweight matchup. In the main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the UFC women’s featherweight title.
