Muhammad to face Brown at UFC 208

By Thomas Gerbasi February 03, 2017
Queens' Randy "Rudeboy" Brown has a new opponent for his homecoming bout in New York City on Feb. 11, as he will face Belal Muhammad in a UFC 208 bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Muhammad replaces George Sullivan in the welterweight matchup. In the main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Holly Holm meets Germaine de Randamie in a five-round clash for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Watch all the faceoffs from Friday's Fight Night Houston weigh-ins featuring the staredowns between Korean Zombie and Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso and Felcie Herrig and more.
Feb 3, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the Fight Night Houston co-main event between strawweights Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 Saturday night.
Feb 3, 2017
Chan Sung Jung's exciting fighting style earned him the nicknake "The Korean Zombie." He makes his return vs. Dennis Bermudez in the main event of Fight Night Houston and Joe Rogan has the breakdown of the big fight.
Feb 3, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016