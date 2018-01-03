Home
Moyle-Moroz bout scrapped

By Thomas Gerbasi January 17, 2018
Due to an injury suffered by Jamie Moyle, her strawweight bout against Maryna Moroz on Saturday's UFC 220 card has been pulled from the card.

The event at TD Garden in Boston will proceed with 11 bouts.

UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.

Where does your #FightingSpirit come from? For heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, his Mom served as his inspiration to persevere and give back. #Modelo #UFC220
Jan 16, 2018
Daniel Cormier travels cross-country with his family and camp. Stipe Miocic shops for coat hooks alongside some friends. Volkan Oezdemir watches teammates compete at Fight Night St. Louis. Francis Ngannou embarks on a day of media and laughs with Cormier.
Jan 16, 2018
Joe Rogan the main event of UFC 220 between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou as the two knockout artists battle for the heavyweight title. Order UFC 220 now: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the heavyweight title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 220 between champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jan 16, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018