Moyle-Moroz bout scrapped

Due to an injury suffered by Jamie Moyle, her strawweight bout against Maryna Moroz on Saturday's UFC 220 card has been pulled from the card.
The event at TD Garden in Boston will proceed with 11 bouts.
UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.
