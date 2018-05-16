Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Moreno back at UFC Fight Night with a vengeance

By Juan Cardenas May 16, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Mixed Martial Arts presents fighters with a different scenario every time they step in an Octagon. Each circumstance and situation forces athletes to grow not only as a fighter, but as a person.

That happened to Brandon Moreno, who suffered his first loss in more than 5 years when he took on Sergio Pettis in Mexico last August. Moreno wanted to return to action by the end of 2017, but circumstances pushed his return to the Octagon to this Saturday.

Now he has the opportunity to be featured on the first fight card the UFC has ever hosted in Chile.

The wait hasn’t been ideal but Moreno and his team have adapted, giving equal importance to the mental work that makes the physical preparation worth it.

By spending his time focusing with his team, putting in work at the UFC Performance Institute and by training with other fighters such as Joseph Benavidez and Tim Elliot, Moreno is more ready to get in the Octagon than ever.

"The Assassin Baby" has transformed moments of frustration into improving his craft, skills and technique.

Moreno will be facing adversity in Chile as he matches back up with Alexandre Pantoja, who beat him in an authentic battle in The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions.

That initial defeat to Pantoja prompted Moreno to become a better fighter. Those improvements have translated to the UFC, as Moreno has won 3-of-4 fights, including two bonuses for performance of the night.

Today Moreno can prove that resiliency to adapt again by maintaining his focus and being the best fighter he can be on Saturday. Tune in to FS1 at 8 PM EST/ 5 PM PST on May 19th to see how Moreno performs in Chile.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 19
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Santiago, Chile
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Kamaru Usman puts his unblemished UFC record on the line when he faces off against Demian Maia in the main event of Fight Night Santiago on Saturday, May 19.
Kamaru Usman puts his unblemished UFC record on the line when he faces off against Demian Maia in the main event of Fight Night Santiago on Saturday, May 19.
May 16, 2018
Kenny Florian and Alan Jouban give their top 5 fighters who took the toughest road to a title shot on a recent episode of 'UFC Now.' Check out full episodes of 'UFC Now" anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Kenny Florian and Alan Jouban give their top 5 fighters who took the toughest road to a title shot on a recent episode of 'UFC Now.' Check out full episodes of 'UFC Now" anytime on UFC FIGHT PASS.
May 16, 2018
Take a look back at a dominant performance by Demian Maia when he faced Matt Brown at UFC 198 exactly two years ago today. Maia next faces Kamaru Usman in the main event of Fight Night Santiago on Saturday, May 19 live on FS1.
Take a look back at a dominant performance by Demian Maia when he faced Matt Brown at UFC 198 exactly two years ago today. Maia next faces Kamaru Usman in the main event of Fight Night Santiago on Saturday, May 19 live on FS1.
May 16, 2018
Brandon Moreno prepares at the UFC Performance Institute and had a sparring session with No. 1 ranked Joseph Benavidez.
Brandon Moreno prepares at the UFC Performance Institute and had a sparring session with No. 1 ranked Joseph Benavidez.
Mar 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018