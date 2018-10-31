Home
Morales vs Shelton Added To UFC Denver

October 31, 2018
A flyweight bout between Joseph Morales and Eric Shelton completes the November 10 fight night card at Pepsi Center in Denver.

UFC Denver, which is headlined by the featherweight bout between Chan Sung Jung and Yair Rodriguez, airs live on FS1.

Both Morales and Shelton will be looking to crash back into the win column, making next week's bout a pivotal one for both 125-pounders.

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 30, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman talks about his Fighting Spirit ahead of his UFC 230 matchup with Jacare Souza on November 3.
Oct 30, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
Oct 30, 2018
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018