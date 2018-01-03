Miocic: Firefighter & Baddest Man on the Planet

Go behind the scenes with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic while he's working his non-Octagon job at the fire station.
Jan 19, 2018
Stipe Miocic endures his teammates' teasing. Volkan Oezdemir sticks to his training routine, while Daniel Cormier dives into his weight cut. Francis Ngannou meets Joel Embiid. Tensions rise when the fighters attend UFC 220 media day at Fenway Park.
Jan 19, 2018
Ahead of the UFC 222 and UFC 223 main events, UFC will host a press conference with the four athletes on Friday, January 19 at 5p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Jan 19, 2018
Watch the UFC 220 official weigh-in on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6pm/3pm ETPT live from Boston, Massachusetts.
Jan 19, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
