Miocic and Cormier defend straps at UFC 220

Host Lisa Foiles recaps all the action from the first Pay-Per-View event of 2018: UFC 220.
Jan 21, 2018
Watch the UFC 220 post-fight press conference from TD Garden in Boston.
Jan 21, 2018
UFC correspondent Megan Olivi catches up with UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic following his win over Francis Ngannou in the main event at UFC 220.
Jan 20, 2018
UFC President Dana White recaps UFC 220 from Boston's TD Garden.
Jan 20, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
