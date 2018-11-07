Miller-Oliveira bout heading to Milwaukee

Submission specialists Charles Oliveira and Jim Miller will make the trip to Milwaukee on December 15, as the lightweight vets square off in a Fight of the Night candidate at Fiserv Forum.



In the UFC Milwaukee main event, which airs live on FOX, Kevin Lee faces Al Iaquinta in a highly-anticipated rematch.



Owner of the record for most submissions in UFC history, Brazil's Oliveira used 2018 finishes of Clay Guida and Christos Giagos to move past Royce Gracie in the record books, and he'll attempt to add to that total against New Jersey's Miller, who has a stellar place in Octagon lore as well, as he became the first fighter to reach 30 UFC bouts when he submitted Alex White in September.