Mike Trizano wins The Ultimate Fighter for lightweight

Hear from the winner of the main event The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale - Israel Adesanya - as we catch up to him backstage following his victory over Brad Tavares.
Jul 6, 2018
Hear from Israel Adesanya from the Octagon following his dominating win over Brad Tavares at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
Mike Trizano stayed undefeated in his MMA career with his decision win over Joe Giannetti at the finale for The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
Canadian phenom Brad Katona dominated his fight against Jay Cucciniello to win one for SBG Ireland and head coach John Kavanagh and walk away the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
