UFC.com's Matt Parrino got in a few words with Mike Perry at the Fight Night Pittsburgh open workouts, where they discussed his status as a co-headliner for this event:
It's validation for @PlatinumPerry to be fighting in co-main event of #UFCPittsburgh over names like Lombard and Usman. #respect pic.twitter.com/1Af4Q64LLc— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) September 14, 2017
Perry was good natured about his last minute change in opponent, understanding that sometimes it's the nature of the fight business, but admitted maybe it's him:
.@PlatinumPerry on opponent change: "I got to watch what I say because I scare these guys away." #UFCPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/xF3YaJFir3— Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) September 14, 2017
