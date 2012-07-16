Mighty Mouse wins ESPY for Best Fighter

The field was formidable, but when the dust settled at the 2017 ESPY Awards Wednesday night, the most dominant champion in the UFC was the last man standing, as UFC flyweight boss Demetrious Johnson won the ESPY for Best Fighter.
"Mighty Mouse" prevailed over fellow UFC champion Conor McGregor and boxing stars Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, Andre Ward and Terence Crawford to become the third MMA fighter to take the award. McGregor and Ronda Rousey were previous winners.
The UFC's first and only flyweight champion, the 30-year-old Johnson tied Anderson Silva's record for most successful UFC title defenses with 10 when he submitted Wilson Reis in April.
