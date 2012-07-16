Home
Mighty Mouse wins ESPY for Best Fighter

By Thomas Gerbasi July 13, 2017
The field was formidable, but when the dust settled at the 2017 ESPY Awards Wednesday night, the most dominant champion in the UFC was the last man standing, as UFC flyweight boss Demetrious Johnson won the ESPY for Best Fighter.

"Mighty Mouse" prevailed over fellow UFC champion Conor McGregor and boxing stars Gennady "GGG" Golovkin, Andre Ward and Terence Crawford to become the third MMA fighter to take the award. McGregor and Ronda Rousey were previous winners.

The UFC's first and only flyweight champion, the 30-year-old Johnson tied Anderson Silva's record for most successful UFC title defenses with 10 when he submitted Wilson Reis in April.

Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor as they embark on their final North American press conference stop on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30pm ET live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White discusses Day 2 in Toronto, Canada of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 12, 2017
Go behind the scenes of UFC 213 and get up close with champion Robert Whittaker after his interim middleweight title victory over Yoel Romero and more. Watch the full version now only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 12, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 10, 2017