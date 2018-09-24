Home
Miesha Tate to commentate on Quintet 3

September 24, 2018
Submission grappling promotion QUINTET continues to stack its debut event in the United States, confirming that Miesha Tate has been added to the commentary team for the October 5, Las Vegas QUINTET 3 supershow.

The former UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight champion said: “I’m exciting to be commentating for QUINTET 3. I really feel submission grappling is on the rise right now and Quintet’s format of five vs five action is one of the most entertaining formats out there.”

Tate added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing two UFC Hall of Famers, Urijah Faber and Kazushi Sakuraba, go at it. It’s going to be a really fun event on October 5.”

“Cupcake” joins veteran combat sports broadcaster Sean Wheelock in the commentary booth while ring announcing icon Lenne Hardy (whom PRIDE FC fans will always affectionally refer to as “The Crazy PRIDE Lady”) will also be part of the team.

Also announced last week are two one-on-one super-fights.

First, 16-year-old BJJ prodigy Nicky Ryan will take on Japanese MMA icon Hideo Tokoro and then former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will grapple with Olympic judoka Satoshi Ishii.

QUINTET 3 takes place Friday, October 5, at the Orleans Arena, Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, beginning 7pm PT.

Take a look back at former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor's top five Octagon interviews from throughout the years. Don't miss UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 24, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, Felice Herrig talks about her Fighting Spirit ahead of her women's flyweight fight against Michelle Waterson at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 24, 2018
Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares for his first title defense in San Jose, California. Khabib will be putting his undefeated record on the line at UFC 229 against Conor McGregor.
Sep 23, 2018
Watch Thiago Santos in the Octagon after his victory at Fight Night Sao Paulo.
Sep 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018