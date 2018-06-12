Michał Oleksiejczuk Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

Take a slow-motion journey through the Chicago event known as UFC 225. Miss UFC 225? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Jun 12, 2018
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier discusses his upcoming super fight with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on the Conan O'Brien show and why he nearly cancelled his appearance.
Jun 11, 2018
Preview the main event light heavyweight matchup on the Season 2 premiere of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jun 12, 2018
Antonina Shevchenko prepares with her sister Valentina Shevchenko at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for her debut in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jun 11, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
