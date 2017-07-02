Melendez makes featherweight debut against Stephens in September

One of the top lightweights of this era will make his move to the featherweight division on Sept. 9, as Gilbert "El Nino" Melendez faces Jeremy "Lil' Heathen" Stephens in a UFC 215 bout at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
A former Strikeforce and WEC champion, Melendez has fought the best of the best in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in 2013, fighting twice for the 155-pound crown, but now the 35-year-old will battle it out in a new weight class, where he will be put to the test immediately by the hard-hitting Stephens, whose last three wins have been over Darren Elkins, Dennis Bermudez and Renan Barao
