Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Melendez makes featherweight debut against Stephens in September

By Thomas Gerbasi July 06, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
One of the top lightweights of this era will make his move to the featherweight division on Sept. 9, as Gilbert "El Nino" Melendez faces Jeremy "Lil' Heathen" Stephens in a UFC 215 bout at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

A former Strikeforce and WEC champion, Melendez has fought the best of the best in the UFC since debuting in the promotion in 2013, fighting twice for the 155-pound crown, but now the 35-year-old will battle it out in a new weight class, where he will be put to the test immediately by the hard-hitting Stephens, whose last three wins have been over Darren Elkins, Dennis Bermudez and Renan Barao

Stay tuned to ufc.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate sat down with UFC.com's Matt Parrino to watch Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 1. The two discussed the first fight, previewed the rematch at UFC 213 and what to expect Saturday night on Pay-Per-View.
Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate sat down with UFC.com's Matt Parrino to watch Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 1. The two discussed the first fight, previewed the rematch at UFC 213 and what to expect Saturday night on Pay-Per-View.
Jul 6, 2017
Preview The Ultimate Fighter Finale main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje.
Preview The Ultimate Fighter Finale main event between Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje.
Jul 6, 2017
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale official weigh-in on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale official weigh-in on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Jul 6, 2017
Watch the highlights from Wednesday's UFC 213 and TUF Finale open workouts.
Watch the highlights from Wednesday's UFC 213 and TUF Finale open workouts.
Jul 5, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017