Medeiros faces Perry at UFC 226 in July

Exciting welterweight standouts Yancy Medeiros and "Platinum" Mike Perry will make their way to Las Vegas for International Fight Week, as they square off in a UFC 226 bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 7.
In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Owner of a 3-1 record since moving to the UFC welterweight division in 2016, Hawaii's Medeiros has finished all three of those victories, picking up Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses along the way. In July, he will meet a fighter willing to trade with him in Florida's Perry, whose four knockout wins since his Octagon debut in 2016 made him an instant star at 170 pounds.
