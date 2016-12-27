Means reacts to controversial finish over Oliveira

Watch Ray Borg backstage after his victory over Louis Smolka at UFC 207.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Neil Magny backstage after his victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 207.
Dec 30, 2016
Matt Serra, Din Thomas and Dana White pack a summer's worth of fun into a trip to White's vacation home in Maine, with demolition derby, drag racing, a hot dog eating contest and more. Then the guys check out a fight card.
Dec 30, 2016
Listen as Tim Means talks after his fight at UFC 207 against Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira was ruled a no contest due to an accidental knee in the UFC FIGHT PASS Featured Bout.
Dec 30, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
