McGregor happy to be back into 'his kind of game'

“Competing under those bright lights is the true test of your character,” he said.It’s a more reflective McGregor, but there is still a fight to sell, and he’s been in “Notorious” form ever since the first UFC 229 press conference in New York City, one he describes as such:“It went well,” he said. “I was happy with it.”Fight week has seen him continue to jab at Nurmagomedov from all angles, but when it comes down to predictions, he keeps it simple.“I know what I see, I know what I’m gonna do, and I’m gonna go and do it,” McGregor said. “I’m gonna knock him clean out.“In there, I will be calm, I will be composed and I will be ruthless, the same way I am with anyone because that’s the way I have to be,” he continues. “It’s either me or him, and if that’s the case, then it’s always gonna be him.”Conor McGregor is home.