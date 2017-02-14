Home
McGregor featured on cover of GQ Style Spring issue

February 15, 2017
CONOR MCGREGOR TALKS FIGHTING FLOYD MAYWEATHER, SEARCHING FOR KHLOE KARDASHIAN, AND REALLY GETTING PAID BY THE UFC
By Zach Baron, gq.com, photos by Thomas Whiteside
For his GQ Style cover story, the ever-controversial Conor McGregor lets loose about everything: Donald Trump, $27,000Photo by Thomas Whiteside, gq.com shopping sprees, Money Mayweather, and his wild path to becoming the don of the octagon. Warning: McGregor’s tongue is as dangerous as his left fist.
 

No. 8-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis uses his brawling style to take guys out with one punch in a division where power is everything. He takes on seasoned veteran Travis Browne at UFC Halifax and needs a big win to continue to move up the rankings.
Feb 14, 2017
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in this week's UFC rankings. Anderson Silva won at UFC 208 and the hosts discuss his performance and what's next. Plus, Holly Holm drops at 135 and Cris Cyborg looms for Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Hector Lombard's first career UFC victory when he KO'd Rousimar Palhares in Dec. 2012. Lombard faces Johny Hendricks in the co-main event at Fight Night Halifax.
Feb 14, 2017
Travis Browne earned his third consecutive KO when he defeated Josh Barnett at UFC 168. Watch Browne take on Derrick Lewis in the main event of Fight Night Halifax on Feb. 19.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016