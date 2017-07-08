McGregor Spars Longest, Loudest Backstage With Mayweather Sr.

The public presser before a crowd of just over 11,000 at Staples Center featured Mayweather Jr. and McGregor exchanging the expected verbal jabs in the arena. “Listen, it’s all just noise at the end of the day,” McGregor summed it up backstage, “but the fight is the fight. We’re gonna get in and we’re gonna fight. I look forward to it.”Once again, Senior became riled. “After my son beats your ass …”“You’re a fan, Floyd Sr,” McGregor said, cutting him off. “I know you’re a fan. I can see it in your eyes! You’re a fan of my sh-t! I know a fan when I can f-ing see one!”McGregor was clearly amused. He chuckled out loud while several Mayweather Promotions crew members tried to calm Senior, and then the Irishman took a serious question about what he expected to do with his career following the mega bout in Las Vegas.How easily will it be to go back to MMA once he earns upwards of $100 million from this show, one which likely will break pay-per-view records?“Look, I love a true fight – elbows, knees, shinbones,” McGregor responded. "You ever bounce a shinbone off a nose bone? You ever dug an elbow into the temple? It’s an unusual feeling, it’s a nasty one but it’s something I enjoy, it’s something I love to do. So I look forward to going back to MMA and having a true fight after this.”So McGregor is not done with the UFC. And he spoke like one fight against Mayweather Jr. may not be enough.“Maybe rematches (with Mayweather Jr.) and all will probably be there,” he said, "but I’m not forgetting my mixed martial arts training. I’m always focusing on my kicking game. I’m always focusing on my grappling.“And occasionally,” McGregor added, grinning, "I do a little bit of boxing.”Nancy Gay is the Editor-in-Chief of UFC. Follow her on Twitter at @NancyGay