McGregor, Mayweather Turn Up Heat In Toronto

The Irishman did have plenty of love for Toronto and one of its favorite sons, hip hop superstar Drake, who was in attendance Wednesday.“I came here to witness history,” Drake aid of what he called, “The biggest fight in the history of fighting.”In response, McGregor quoted the Toronto native.“Started from the bottom now I’m here,” McGregor said, smiling and recalling the last time he was in the city for a stop on the World Tour to promote his bout with Jose Aldo “They said the same things then that they’re saying now,” McGregor added. “I had no chance, I’m in over my head, too many weapons. It took me 13 seconds.”The crowd erupted in cheers, and then switched to boos as Mayweather took the microphone. But the future Boxing Hall of Famer wasn’t rattled by the reaction, and after pacing in front of his future opponent, he blurted, “One thing we do know… the fans can’t fight for you.”