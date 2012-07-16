Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

McGregor, Mayweather Make It Personal In Brooklyn

By Thomas Gerbasi July 13, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
 
After two days of back and forth insults between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, it was inevitable that tensions would rise to the point where an altercation would happen. And while that altercation wasn’t between the two combatants scheduled to fight on Aug. 26, each camp came perilously close to clashing on stage in front of 13,165 fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, shortly after Mayweather threw a bag full of money at the UFC lightweight champion and to the crowd.

Cooler heads prevailed, and as McGregor pointed out while addressing the press after the third stop of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, “We’ll keep it professional for now.”

RELATED: Watch Dana White's Video Blog as part of MayMac World Tour - Ep. 1 | Ep. 2 | Ep. 3 | Ep. 4

Following dates in Los Angeles and Toronto, it’s clear that the two combat superstars are quite comfortable with each other at this point in the promotion of their Las Vegas showdown at T-Mobile Arena, even if they aren’t likely to be trading Christmas cards in December. That comfort means that each fighter knows how to get under the skin of the other.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 13: Conor McGregor poses on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at Barclays Center on July 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)Tuesday and Wednesday, it was McGregor who hit Mayweather with several jabs at his financial situation and disbelief that the future Hall of Famer can knock him out, among other things. But on Thursday, the Las Vegas resident fired back with barbs about McGregor’s three MMA losses, all of which came via submission.

“He didn’t quit once, he didn’t quit twice, he quit three times!” Mayweather said.

McGregor looked to be annoyed by the whole sequence, but that doesn’t mean the Irishman was unarmed in this battle of wits, as he gave Mayweather a copy the new Jay-Z album with some instructions:

“Build and maintain a real empire, not a fake empire,” said McGregor, who showed up with no shirt and a Joe Frazier-style fur coat as he took the stage and gave a tribute to Brooklyn’s Notorious B.I.G.

That got a roar from the crowd, but Mayweather had more than his share of support, leading McGregor to call Thursday’s meeting a draw.

“Or maybe I’m just being generous,” he said, laughing.

Tomorrow, the tour concludes in London.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, July 16
3PM/12PM
ETPT
Glasgow, Scotland
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the third staredown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on the third stop of their world tour in Brooklyn ahead of their Aug. 26 super fight in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Watch the third staredown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on the third stop of their world tour in Brooklyn ahead of their Aug. 26 super fight in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Jul 13, 2017
UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson loves to finish fights but the SBG Ireland product brings an approach built on the wisdom he's accumulated over the course of his career. Nelson faces Santiago Ponzinibbio at Fight Night Glasgow.
UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson loves to finish fights but the SBG Ireland product brings an approach built on the wisdom he's accumulated over the course of his career. Nelson faces Santiago Ponzinibbio at Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 13, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017
Watch the faceoffs from Thursday's official media day at Fight Night Glasgow.
Watch the faceoffs from Thursday's official media day at Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 13, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017