McGregor: 'Many people forget the skills I possess.'

After a two-year absence from the octagon, Conor McGregor said he feels like people don't remember how lethal he is in all aspects of mixed martial arts.

"I put many of my tools into the toolbox, and I left them there when I stepped into that boxing ring," McGreogr said on the first episode of UFC 229 Embedded. "So I think many people forget the skills I possess. I look forward to coming back out, proving once again that I am the pound-for-pound, number one fighter on the planet."

The best of McGregor's tools is his left-handed counter, which has rocked many opponents, and while the Irishman has a unique task ahead of him in Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the cage, he's not spending any time worrying about rust.

"He's been still training, and he's spent plenty of time in the octogon in the gym at home," Owen Roddy, McGregor's striking coach, said. "It's a lot freer now."

Whether McGregor will be able to empty his toolbox at UFC 229 is a question mark, especially considering how dominant Nurmagomedov has looked against every opponent to this point. Naturally, McGregor expects to pick up right where he left off when he enters the octagon on October 6 in T-Mobile Arena.

"It's nothing new," he said. "I'm going to go in, smack him hard, rattle his head, and raise that gold once again."