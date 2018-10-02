Home
McGregor: 'Many people forget the skills I possess.'

By Zac Pacleb October 02, 2018
UFC.com
After a two-year absence from the octagon, Conor McGregor said he feels like people don't remember how lethal he is in all aspects of mixed martial arts.
"I put many of my tools into the toolbox, and I left them there when I stepped into that boxing ring," McGreogr said on the first episode of UFC 229 Embedded. "So I think many people forget the skills I possess. I look forward to coming back out, proving once again that I am the pound-for-pound, number one fighter on the planet."
The best of McGregor's tools is his left-handed counter, which has rocked many opponents, and while the Irishman has a unique task ahead of him in Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the cage, he's not spending any time worrying about rust. 
"He's been still training, and he's spent plenty of time in the octogon in the gym at home," Owen Roddy, McGregor's striking coach, said. "It's a lot freer now."
Whether McGregor will be able to empty his toolbox at UFC 229 is a question mark, especially considering how dominant Nurmagomedov has looked against every opponent to this point. Naturally, McGregor expects to pick up right where he left off when he enters the octagon on October 6 in T-Mobile Arena.
"It's nothing new," he said. "I'm going to go in, smack him hard, rattle his head, and raise that gold once again."

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Ahead of his UFC 229 main event bout against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, we examine Conor McGregor's prowess as a striker. Order the Pay-Per-View extravaganza for any device here: www.ufc.com/order
Oct 2, 2018
Learn more about top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and what motivates him ahead of his UFC 229 matchup with Alexander Volkov on October 6.
Oct 1, 2018
On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
Oct 1, 2018
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Sep 30, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018