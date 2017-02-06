McCall pulled from UFC 208 bout

Flyweight contender Ian McCall has been removed from tonight’s UFC 208 bout against Jarred Brooks due to illness.
McCall was transported to a local hospital with gastrointestinal issues and was pulled from the card on the doctor’s recommendation.
The UFC 208 card at Barclays Center will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.
