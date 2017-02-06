Home
McCall pulled from UFC 208 bout

By Thomas Gerbasi February 11, 2017
Flyweight contender Ian McCall has been removed from tonight’s UFC 208 bout against Jarred Brooks due to illness.

McCall was transported to a local hospital with gastrointestinal issues and was pulled from the card on the doctor’s recommendation.

The UFC 208 card at Barclays Center will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts.

Saturday, February 11
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Germaine de Randamie embraces the inclement weather with a snowball fight. Anderson Silva pranks a UFC staffer and shines at open workouts. Derek Brunson and Holly Holm also engage with fans at the special event, held inside a famed boxing gym.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch the recap from the UFC 208 weigh-ins, including the staredowns between Holly Holm-Germaine de Randamie and Anderson Silva-Derek Brunson. Also here from all four fighters one final time before fight night.
Feb 11, 2017
The electric analyst Robin Black has returned! Black breaks down the UFC 208 main event, which features the UFC women's featherweight title between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 10, 2017
Anderson Silva looks to add to his legacy this Saturday when he takes on Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208.
Feb 11, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016