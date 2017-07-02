Home
Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour begins on July 11

July 07, 2017
Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Embark On International Press Tour Announcing August 26 Blockbuster

Mayweather & McGregor Meet for the First Time in Four Open-to-the-Public Press Conferences Delivering Global Superstars Directly to Fans in Three Countries Over Four Days
Tour Begins Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles before Visiting Toronto, Brooklyn & London

SHOWTIME Sports® Releases First Official Mayweather vs. McGregor Video: http://s.sho.com/2srb7oI

LAS VEGAS (July 7, 2017) - In anticipation of the unprecedented showdown between legendary boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC ® champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, the fighters will embark on a four-city international press tour beginning Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles where Mayweather and McGregor will square off for the very first time.  

Each of the four celebratory events will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, fitting for a fight that was made by and for the fans that have demanded it, and allow media availability with each fighter.  

The Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour will touch down in four cities in three countries across four days—Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City and London—in promotion of this once-in-a-lifetime event on Saturday, August 26.  The event will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV®.

Please mark your calendars and share the public event information (only) with your readers, listeners and followers.

MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR World Tour Dates & Cities:

TUESDAY, JULY 11                        
LOS ANGELES                            
STAPLES Center
12:00 p.m. PT - Media Arrival & Credential Pickup
12:30 p.m. PT - Doors Open to the Public
1:30 p.m. PT - Pre-Show Begins in Arena
2:30 p.m. PT - Live Show
3:00 p.m. PT - Fighters/Media Only Availability (Immediately following Press Conference)
Fan Entry: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12                    
TORONTO                        
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
4:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public
6:00 p.m. ET - Live Show
Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming

THURSDAY, JULY 13                    
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK                        
Barclays Center
4:00 p.m. ET - Media Arrival
5:00 p.m. ET - Fighters/Media Only Availability
5:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public
6:00 p.m. ET - Pre-Show Begins In Arena
7:00 p.m. ET - Live Show
Fan Entry: Complimentary tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon (if tickets are still available). You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

FRIDAY, JULY 14        
LONDON                    
The SSE Arena, Wembley
5 p.m. BST - Doors Open to the Public
5 p.m. BST – Fighters/Media Only Availability
6 p.m. BST - Pre-Show Begins In Arena
7 p.m. BST – Live Show
Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming

*** ADDITIONAL DETAILS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY  ***


