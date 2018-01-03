Home
Holloway and Edgar readying for battle at UFC 222 in Vegas

By Matt Parrino January 19, 2018
BOSTON

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar have unfinished business and the two are finally going to fight in the main event of UFC 222 in Las Vegas on March 3.

Holloway’s 11-fight win streak is one of the most impressive in UFC history and he’s taken out some of the best fighters in the history of the featherweight division. But against Edgar, Holloway gets the type of challenge that can catapult him even further as a UFC superstar.

“If you want to be the best you have to beat the best – and the best is ‘Blessed,’” Holloway said. “Come see me, baby.”

Before Holloway ever addressed Edgar at Friday’s UFC 222 pre-fight press conference at TD Garden in Boston ahead of the UFC 220 weigh-ins, the featherweight champion made it known that he’s keeping an eye on the lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov because he’s a “big 145er.”

Edgar said that the champ better focus on the fight in front of him.

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Opponents Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar face off during the UFC press conference at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)“Yeah, it probably is (my last shot at a title),” Edgar said. “I’ll make the best of it. Max is over here worrying about these two guys, but I’m only worried about one guy. I’m going to get in my pirate ship and go to Hawaii and get some gold.”

Holloway immediately interjected to remind the challenger he did make the walk to the Octagon for their originally scheduled fight back in December at UFC 218 – a dominant win over late replacement Jose Aldo.

“First thing’s first. You guys know me I’m always in the present,” Holloway said. “December 2nd I showed up and now we rematch. Now it’s on you, Frankie. Let’s get ready, brother.”

Edgar suffered an eye injury and was forced to pull out of the fight but has recovered and is hungry to become just the fifth two weight world champion in UFC history.

“I’ve been at it for a while,” he said. “I healed up and got right back in the gym. I’m ready to go.”

Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrino

Watch the highlights from the UFC 25th Anniversary Series Press Conference from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Massachusetts UFC fighters Rob Font, Calvin Kattar and Kyle Bochniak talk about what it means to be fighting in front of their hometown Boston fans the same weekend as the New England Patriots go for the AFC Championship.
Joe Rogan previews the fireworks sure to come in the heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou, headling UFC 220 Saturday night, live from Boston and only on Pay-Per-View.
Host Lisa Foiles and fellow UFC fighters break down the history that can be made with a win by champ Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou in Saturday's UFC 220 main event, live on Pay-Per-View.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
