'Marreta' to face Manuwa in Sao Paulo main event

With Glover Teixeira sidelined due to injury, Brazilian banger Thiago “Marreta” Santos will step in and step up to make his UFC light heavyweight debut on September 22 as he faces 205-pound contender Jimi Manuwa in a five-round main event at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



UFC Fight Night will air live on FS1.



After finishing five of his last six victories by knockout, Santos has never been more dangerous on fight night, but in London’s Manuwa, he will be in with an opponent who boasts an 88 percent knockout rate and the ability to end a fight with one swing of his fist, making this one of the most explosive matchups of 2018.