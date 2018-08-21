Home
'Marreta' to face Manuwa in Sao Paulo main event

By Thomas Gerbasi August 21, 2018
With Glover Teixeira sidelined due to injury, Brazilian banger Thiago “Marreta” Santos will step in and step up to make his UFC light heavyweight debut on September 22 as he faces 205-pound contender Jimi Manuwa in a five-round main event at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night will air live on FS1.

After finishing five of his last six victories by knockout, Santos has never been more dangerous on fight night, but in London’s Manuwa, he will be in with an opponent who boasts an 88 percent knockout rate and the ability to end a fight with one swing of his fist, making this one of the most explosive matchups of 2018.

Justin Gaethje emerged victorious in one of the fights year in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in July against Michael Johnson. Don't miss Fight Night Lincoln on Saturday, August 25 on FS1.
Justin Gaethje emerged victorious in one of the fights year in 2017 at The Ultimate Fighter Finale in July against Michael Johnson. Don't miss Fight Night Lincoln on Saturday, August 25 on FS1.
Aug 21, 2018
To get you primed for his main card matchup against Justin Gaethje at Saturday's Fight Night Lincoln, let's take a look at James Vick's dominant performance against Marco Reyes.
To get you primed for his main card matchup against Justin Gaethje at Saturday's Fight Night Lincoln, let's take a look at James Vick's dominant performance against Marco Reyes.
Aug 21, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles revisits the war of words between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick before they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night Lincoln.
Host Lisa Foiles revisits the war of words between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick before they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night Lincoln.
Aug 20, 2018
Justin Gaethje talks about his crowd-pleasing fighting style ahead of his main event showdown with James Vick Saturday at Fight Night Lincoln, live and free on FS1.
Justin Gaethje talks about his crowd-pleasing fighting style ahead of his main event showdown with James Vick Saturday at Fight Night Lincoln, live and free on FS1.
Aug 20, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018