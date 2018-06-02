Marlon Moraes Octagon Interview

Hear from Marlon Moraes following his stunning first round KO of Jimmie Rivera at Fight Night Utica.
Jun 1, 2018
Hear from lightweight sensation Gregor Gillespie following his big submission win over Vinc Pichel at Fight Night Utica.
Jun 1, 2018
Marlon Moraes reflects on his first UFC headlining appearance at Fight Night Utica, and his opponent, Jimmie Rivera. Catch all the action on FS1 tonight beginning at 8pm ET.
Jun 1, 2018
No. 4 bantamweight Jimmie Rivera talks about his fighting style and the road he took to his headlining slot against Marlon Moraes this Friday at Fight Night Utica. You can catch the action live and free on FS1.
May 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
