Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Marlon Moraes "I want to fight for the belt"

June 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, June 9
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Chicago, IL
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We catch up with Marlon Moraes backstage following his stunning KO victory over Jimmie Rivera at Fight Night Utica.
We catch up with Marlon Moraes backstage following his stunning KO victory over Jimmie Rivera at Fight Night Utica.
Jun 1, 2018
Hear from Marlon Moraes following his stunning first round KO of Jimmie Rivera at Fight Night Utica.
Hear from Marlon Moraes following his stunning first round KO of Jimmie Rivera at Fight Night Utica.
Jun 1, 2018
Hear from lightweight sensation Gregor Gillespie following his big submission win over Vinc Pichel at Fight Night Utica.
Hear from lightweight sensation Gregor Gillespie following his big submission win over Vinc Pichel at Fight Night Utica.
Jun 1, 2018
Marlon Moraes reflects on his first UFC headlining appearance at Fight Night Utica, and his opponent, Jimmie Rivera. Catch all the action on FS1 tonight beginning at 8pm ET.
Marlon Moraes reflects on his first UFC headlining appearance at Fight Night Utica, and his opponent, Jimmie Rivera. Catch all the action on FS1 tonight beginning at 8pm ET.
Jun 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018