Manuwa vs. Anderson headlines London event

By Thomas Gerbasi February 03, 2017
As the UFC light heavyweight division prepares for a pivotal year, top ten contenders Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson prepare to make their move on the elite, beginning with a five-round main event showdown on March 18 that headlines the UFC's return to the O2 Arena in London, England.

One of mixed martial arts' hardest punchers, London's own Manuwa showed off his power in October, when he knocked out former world title challenger Ovince Saint Preux in less than two rounds. But with six UFC wins since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014, New Jersey's Corey Anderson is getting better with each fight, and he's expecting to be in peak form when he makes his UK debut against the "Poster Boy."

Also added to the UFC Fight Night event, which airs exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, is a clash of bantamweight prospects putting Ian Entwistle against Brett Johns.

Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Feb 2, 2017
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 2, 2017
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
Feb 3, 2017
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016