Manuwa vs. Anderson headlines London event

As the UFC light heavyweight division prepares for a pivotal year, top ten contenders Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson prepare to make their move on the elite, beginning with a five-round main event showdown on March 18 that headlines the UFC's return to the O2 Arena in London, England.



One of mixed martial arts' hardest punchers, London's own Manuwa showed off his power in October, when he knocked out former world title challenger Ovince Saint Preux in less than two rounds. But with six UFC wins since winning The Ultimate Fighter in 2014, New Jersey's Corey Anderson is getting better with each fight, and he's expecting to be in peak form when he makes his UK debut against the "Poster Boy."



Also added to the UFC Fight Night event, which airs exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, is a clash of bantamweight prospects putting Ian Entwistle against Brett Johns.



Tickets are on sale now.