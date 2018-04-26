Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Maia to face Usman in Chile main event

By Thomas Gerbasi April 26, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
With Santiago Ponzinibbio forced to withdraw from his May 19 bout against Kamaru Usman due to injury, former world welterweight title challenger Demian Maia has agreed to step up and fight "The Nigerian Nightmare" in the five-round main event at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

The UFC Fight Night card, the UFC's first in Chile, airs on FS1.

Winner of 11 in a row, a stretch that includes seven UFC wins, including victories over Leon Edwards, Sean Strickland and Sergio Moraes, the No. 7-ranked Usman has been a nightmare matchup for everyone he's faced, and he expects similar results against the Brazilian grappling wizard Maia, the No. 5-ranked contender at 170 pounds who owns wins over the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Carlos Condit, Matt Brown, Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
In the middle of an 8-fight win streak, Jacare Souza finished Yushin Okami quickly in the first round of Fight Night Belo Horizonte in 2013. Next, he faces Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 224 on May 12.
Apr 26, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Host Lisa Foiles runs down the increasingly awesome UFC 226 fight card set to go down Saturday July 7, 2018 at the conclusion of International Fight Week.
Apr 24, 2018
Meet Brad Katona as he prepares to represent Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Wednesdays on FS1. Katona recently moved to Ireland to learn under famed MMA coach John Kavanagh.
Meet Brad Katona as he prepares to represent Team Cormier on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Wednesdays on FS1. Katona recently moved to Ireland to learn under famed MMA coach John Kavanagh.
Apr 23, 2018
Ahead of his bout representing Team Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, get to know Kyler 'The Matrix' Phillips, a lifelong student of martial arts and former contestant on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Ahead of his bout representing Team Miocic on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, get to know Kyler 'The Matrix' Phillips, a lifelong student of martial arts and former contestant on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Apr 23, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018