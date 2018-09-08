Magny vs Ponzinibbio headlines first Argentina event

Continuing to bring the best of mixed martial arts around the globe, the UFC will make its initial visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 17, and the MMA leader will be bringing one of the nation's favorite sons back home.



In the five-round main event, La Plata's Santiago Ponzinibbio will fight in Argentina for the first time since 2010 when he puts his six-fight winning streak on the line against fellow welterweight contender Neil Magny, who is coming off back to back wins over Carlos Condit and Craig White.



Also made official Saturday night were the following bouts:



Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Johnny Walker

Jared Cannonier vs Alessio Di Chirico

Guido Cannetti vs Marlon Vera

Cynthia Calvillo vs Poliana Botelho



The UFC Fight Night card will air live on FS1.