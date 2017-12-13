Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Magny prepared for everything Condit will throw at him

By E. Spencer Kyte December 22, 2017
Special to UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)


Prior to this year, Neil Magny had been the most active fighter on the UFC roster.

Over his first four years as a member of the welterweight division, the TUF 16 contestant competed 16 times, including making five trips into the Octagon in both 2014 and 2015, and after a tepid start, the 30-year-old caught fire and established himself as a legitimate Top 10 talent in the deep and competitive weight class.

But after closing out his 2016 campaign with a decision win over former champ Johny Hendricks, Magny was forced to endure a lengthy stay on the sidelines as a lingering neck injury put his future in the cage in jeopardy.

Following a pair of 12-week cycles of physical therapy, the personable welterweight was given the all-clear to get back in the gym and was immediately paired with Rafael Dos Anjos in a crucial welterweight pairing as part of the UFC 215 Pay-Per-View main card in Edmonton, Alberta. It was a stern test following extended time on the shelf, but it was also an opportunity for the Top 10 fixture to potentially pick up the signature win that had previously escaped him and kept him from vaulting into the Top 5.

“Having the long layoff that I did and being able to overcome this injury without surgery and getting to the point that I was able to get to in my training camp, I was looking forward to a fairytale ending like, ‘Oh wow – here’s this thing that nearly took me out of competition and I overcame that and here I am getting a win and keeping things on track.’

“That was the kind of night I was expecting, but it didn’t play out that way at all,” says Magny. “I ended up literally falling face down and not getting that fairytale ending I was looking forward to.”

Magny laughs at his assessment of the contest, which ended in less than four minutes, as he was forced to tap to a deep arm triangle choke, and while it was far from the happy ending he was envisioning, the contest still could end up being a crucial point in the Colorado-based fighter’s career.


Over the last several months, Magny has spent a lot of time reflecting on his mindset heading into the fight and the way his preparations have changed since those two action-packed years where he was competing every six to eight weeks.

He’s thought about the months on the sidelines, the hours of therapy and the constant questions about whether he would ever be able to compete again and how that shaped his thinking heading into the bout with Dos Anjos in September, as well as what he needs to do in order to take the next step forward in his career.

“Going into that fight with RDA, I was creating this thing in my mind where just the idea of getting over the injury was the win,” he says. “I was so focused on ‘Hey, I’m past this injury – I can go back and compete now!’ I feel like that took more precedent than the fact that I was going out there to fight.

“I’ve been working with a sports psychologist trying to figure out what it is I have to do within training to allow me to make myself better mentally and these are the things that are going to help me get the results that I’m chasing in the Top 10 and the Top 5 now,” says Magny, who admits that setting his ego aside and allowing himself to be willing to learn has been a challenge.

“It was difficult because you walk in and here’s this guy that says, ‘We need to deal with your mindset’ and it’s like, ‘I’m good, dude. I’ve been fighting for a while now and dealing with life for a real long time, so there’s nothing that’s going to surprise me and I’ll be able to deal with this fight well. I don’t think I need to work the mental at all.’

“I had to put my ego aside and put myself in a position where I’m able to be vulnerable and learn from this person. So it’s like, ‘This is where I’m at and this is where I want to get. How do we reach this goal?’ And to tell you the truth, it has been pretty beneficial so far.”

Just like last year, Magny gets the opportunity to close out 2017 on a high note, competing on the final fight card of the year in the Pay-Per-View opener opposite former interim champ Carlos Condit.

Getting paired with “The Natural Born Killer” was not something Magny was expecting when he reached out to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby following his loss in September, but it’s an opportunity he jumped at right away.

“After that fight with RDA, I reached out to Sean Shelby and was like, ‘Hey man, I want to get back in there as soon as possible to get this nasty taste out of my mouth,’” recounts Magny, who enters the contest with a 19-7 record while sitting at No. 12 in the welterweight rankings. “I didn’t want to sit and dwell on it too much. I know I can do better than what I showed and I just want to get out there and prove that I’m a lot better fighter than what I showed in that last fight.

“To get a guy like Carlos Condit who I respect and watched for years and years, this is the kind of fight that is going to force me to get back in the gym and force me to bring my ‘A’ Game, so let’s do it. I’m excited for it.”

And now that the fight is almost here, he’s champing at the bit to get back into the cage and show off the improvements he’s made over the last couple months.

“I’ve been watching Carlos Condit for years, so there is nothing that he’s going to do that is going to surprise me; it’s all about the work and effort that I’ve been putting in for the last few months and going out there and making it count,” he says. “It’s going to be me executing what I’ve been working on and putting on the show I know I’m capable of putting on; that’s what I’m most looking forward to.

“There are no excuses: I’m well prepared; my body is right and my mind is right, so let’s go out there and have a great night.”

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 30
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We chronicle the journey of a social outcast fighting for acceptance as he attempts to break one of the last barriers in pro sports. In all of UFC history an Orc has never competed in the Octagon and Max Carlyle believes it is his destiny to be the first.
We chronicle the journey of a social outcast fighting for acceptance as he attempts to break one of the last barriers in pro sports. In all of UFC history an Orc has never competed in the Octagon and Max Carlyle believes it is his destiny to be the first.
Dec 22, 2017
UFC 218 showcased non-stop action. See the best of this highlight-reel event with Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.
UFC 218 showcased non-stop action. See the best of this highlight-reel event with Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo for the featherweight title, heavyweights Alistair Overeem vs Francis Ngannou and former lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez vs Justin Gaethje.
Dec 22, 2017
Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event matchup of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard and Jon Anik break down the stacked UFC 219 card, including the main event matchup of Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, and the co-main featuring Edson Barboza and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Dec 21, 2017
Check out some of the greatest hits that made Carlos 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit a UFC legend ahead of his return at UFC 219. UFC 219 goes down December 30 in Las Vegas. Order it on Pay-Per-View now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Check out some of the greatest hits that made Carlos 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit a UFC legend ahead of his return at UFC 219. UFC 219 goes down December 30 in Las Vegas. Order it on Pay-Per-View now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Dec 21, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017