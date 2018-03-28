Magny-Nelson to co-headline in Liverpool

Two of the top welterweights in the world will make their way to Liverpool, England on May 27, as No. 9-ranked Neil Magny faces off with No. 13-ranked Gunnar Nelson in the UFC Fight Night co-main event at Echo Arena.



Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, go on sale on April 13.



Also battling it out in welterweight action will be Brad Scott and Salim Touahri.



Fresh from the biggest win of his career over Carlos Condit last December, Colorado's Magny has also turned back the likes of Johny Hendricks, Kelvin Gastelum and Hector Lombard since his UFC debut in 2013. This May, he will put his ground game to the test against Iceland's Nelson, who has ended six of his seven Octagon wins by submission.



Originally scheduled to face Jack Marshman at UFC London on March 17, Scott was left without an opponent when Marshman was pulled from the bout, but the former TUF Smashes finalist will make a quick turnaround to battle Poland's Touahri, who is 5-1 in his last six.



