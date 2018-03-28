Home
Magny-Nelson to co-headline in Liverpool

By Thomas Gerbasi March 28, 2018
Two of the top welterweights in the world will make their way to Liverpool, England on May 27, as No. 9-ranked Neil Magny faces off with No. 13-ranked Gunnar Nelson in the UFC Fight Night co-main event at Echo Arena.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, go on sale on April 13.

Also battling it out in welterweight action will be Brad Scott and Salim Touahri.

Fresh from the biggest win of his career over Carlos Condit last December, Colorado's Magny has also turned back the likes of Johny Hendricks, Kelvin Gastelum and Hector Lombard since his UFC debut in 2013. This May, he will put his ground game to the test against Iceland's Nelson, who has ended six of his seven Octagon wins by submission.

Originally scheduled to face Jack Marshman at UFC London on March 17, Scott was left without an opponent when Marshman was pulled from the bout, but the former TUF Smashes finalist will make a quick turnaround to battle Poland's Touahri, who is 5-1 in his last six.

For more fight card announcements, stay tuned to UFC.com.

For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
For this edition of KO of the Week, we revisit the UFC Fight Night on July 16, 2017 when Paul Felder took on Stevie Ray.
Mar 27, 2018
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Presented by Modelo Especial, the official beer of UFC, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk discusses her fighting spirit ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 on April 7.
Mar 23, 2018
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Doing part of his fight camp for UFC 223 next April 7 at the UFC Performance Institute, Michael Chiesa adds power and explosiveness to his game.
Apr 23, 2017
At age 20, Cody's brother introduced him to five-year old Maddux, who was deathly ill with leukemia. As the two became friends, they made a promise to each other: Maddux would beat cancer, and Cody would become world champion.
At age 20, Cody’s brother introduced him to five-year old Maddux, who was deathly ill with leukemia. As the two became friends, they made a promise to each other: Maddux would beat cancer, and Cody would become world champion.
Mar 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018