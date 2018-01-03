Mackenzie Dern set for UFC debut in March vs. Yoder in Las Vegas

Undefeated strawweight Mackenzie Dern (5-0) is officially set to make UFC debut on March 3 in Las Vegas at UFC 222 against Ashley Yoder (8-3).
Dern is fresh off a submission win in her first fight for Invicta FC back in December. The Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt has been a force on the grappling scene for years and has been making noise in mixed martial arts ever since she began fighting professionally in 2016.
Dern has finished three of five pro MMA bouts by submission and her first UFC fight should be an interesting one. Four of Yoder’s five MMA wins have come by submission and the “Team Quest” product and former Ultimate Fighter competitor is still searching for her first win in the UFC.
UFC 222 is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 3 and is headlined by the featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and No. 1-ranked Frankie Edgar. Tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 19.
