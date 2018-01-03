Home
Mackenzie Dern set for UFC debut in March vs. Yoder in Las Vegas

UFC Staff Report January 11, 2018
Undefeated strawweight Mackenzie Dern (5-0) is officially set to make UFC debut on March 3 in Las Vegas at UFC 222 against Ashley Yoder (8-3).

Dern is fresh off a submission win in her first fight for Invicta FC back in December. The Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt has been a force on the grappling scene for years and has been making noise in mixed martial arts ever since she began fighting professionally in 2016.

Dern has finished three of five pro MMA bouts by submission and her first UFC fight should be an interesting one. Four of Yoder’s five MMA wins have come by submission and the “Team Quest” product and former Ultimate Fighter competitor is still searching for her first win in the UFC.

To watch Dern’s Invicta fight head over to UFC FIGHT PASS now and start a free trial. It’s a good week to sign up as Invicta FC is set to hold their event on the platform Saturday night and then on Sunday the FIGHT PASS prelims from St. Louis go down at 6pm ET with five fights kicking off the action.

UFC 222 is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 3 and is headlined by the featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and No. 1-ranked Frankie Edgar. Tickets go on sale to the public on Jan. 19.

How you promote outside of the Octagon matters just as much as how you perform inside of it if you want to become the greatest of all time. Find out more about G.O.A.T. Career Mode in UFC 3 here: http://x.ea.com/44297
Jan 9, 2018
Vitor Belfort looks to make it two consecutive wins this Sunday when he takes on Uriah Hall in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jan 11, 2018
Paige VanZant is prepared to make her mark in her 125-pound debut on Sunday night at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 10, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018